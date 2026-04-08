Hyundai to raise prices up to 1% in May 2026
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Thinking of buying a Hyundai? Heads up: starting in May 2026, prices are going up by as much as 1%.
The hike will vary depending on which model and variant you pick.
Hyundai says this move comes after trying to keep prices steady, but with component costs rising sharply, they just couldn't hold off any longer.
Hyundai cites rising input costs
Hyundai explained that the main reason is a jump in input costs (basically, making cars has gotten more expensive).
They've tried to shield buyers from these increases before, but now the pressure is too much to absorb.
So if you're eyeing a new ride, you might want to check the updated prices for your favorite model before making plans.