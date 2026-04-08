Hyundai to raise prices up to 1% in May 2026 Auto Apr 08, 2026

Thinking of buying a Hyundai? Heads up: starting in May 2026, prices are going up by as much as 1%.

The hike will vary depending on which model and variant you pick.

Hyundai says this move comes after trying to keep prices steady, but with component costs rising sharply, they just couldn't hold off any longer.