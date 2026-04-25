Hyundai to test new N engine at Nurburgring for emissions

Elantra N 2.0L 276hp 286hp boost

This isn't Hyundai's first rodeo: about 10 years ago, they tested an early engine prototype at Nurburgring, which led to the current turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder in today's Elantra N (276hp, with a fun boost to 286hp using N Grin Shift).

While it's not the most powerful in its class compared to rivals like the Civic Type R or Golf R, it still holds its own when it comes to performance.