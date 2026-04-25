Hyundai to test new N engine at Nurburgring for emissions
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Hyundai is gearing up to put its next-generation high-performance N engine through a real-world challenge at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring this May.
Two Elantra N race cars will hit the track, giving Hyundai a chance to see how the new engine handles extreme racing and whether it meets strict emissions rules.
Elantra N 2.0L 276hp 286hp boost
This isn't Hyundai's first rodeo: about 10 years ago, they tested an early engine prototype at Nurburgring, which led to the current turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder in today's Elantra N (276hp, with a fun boost to 286hp using N Grin Shift).
While it's not the most powerful in its class compared to rivals like the Civic Type R or Golf R, it still holds its own when it comes to performance.