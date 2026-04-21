Hyundai unveils IONIQ 3 EV with sporty design, 500km range
What's the story
Hyundai has officially unveiled the IONIQ 3, its latest electric hatchback, for the European market. The new model is based on Hyundai's E-GMP 400-volt architecture and comes with a single front motor. It can produce up to 147hp in the Standard Range variant, which packs a 42.2kWh battery and offers up to 343km of range on Europe's WLTP cycle.
Model details
Long-range variant offers up to 496km of range
The long-range variant of the IONIQ 3 comes with a larger 61kWh battery, offering up to 496km of range. However, it produces less power than its standard-range counterpart at 135hp and accelerates slower to reach speeds of up to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds. Both models offer the same torque output of 250Nm and have a top speed limited to around 169km/h.
Design elements
IONIQ 3 flaunts Hyundai's new 'Art of Steel' design language
The IONIQ 3 sports Hyundai's new 'Art of Steel' design language, recently seen on the brand's Boulder concept. It has a drag coefficient of 0.263 and measures 163.6-inch in length, making it smaller than the luxury crossover Genesis GV60 by over a foot. The interior of this EV is also pretty impressive with Hyundai's Pleos Connect Infotainment system running Android Automotive OS on either a 12.9-inch or a larger 14.6-inch screen depending on the trim level.