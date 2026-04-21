Hyundai unveils IONIQ 3 EV with sporty design, 500km range

Model details

Long-range variant offers up to 496km of range

The long-range variant of the IONIQ 3 comes with a larger 61kWh battery, offering up to 496km of range. However, it produces less power than its standard-range counterpart at 135hp and accelerates slower to reach speeds of up to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds. Both models offer the same torque output of 250Nm and have a top speed limited to around 169km/h.