Hyundai Venue prices rise to 7.99L-15.51L across variants in India
Thinking about the Hyundai Venue? Heads up: prices just went up across several variants.
The compact SUV now starts at ₹7.99 lakh and goes up to ₹15.51 lakh.
The biggest jump is for the 1.2 petrol HX5 MT, which costs ₹20,000 more than before.
Most diesel versions are pricier by ₹8,000, but if you're eyeing the top-end diesel-AT trims, those prices haven't changed.
HX5 MT 20k, turbo diesel increases
Only the HX5 MT in the 1.2 petrol range saw a hike. Other 1.2 petrol models (HX2 and HX6T) remain unchanged, but some 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT variants have been increased — HX5 DCT and HX6 DCT by ₹9,000 each, and HX8 DCT by ₹5,000.
Turbo-petrol fans: HX5 and HX6 DCTs are up by ₹9,000 each, while HX8 DCT is up by ₹5,000.
Diesel buyers will see an extra ₹8,000 on most trims like HX2, HX5, HX5 AT, and HX7; higher-end diesel options (HX8 and HX10) stay at their old prices for now.
Hyundai Venue remains popular for versatility
The Hyundai Venue remains a favorite for its stylish looks and flexible options, petrol or diesel engines, and manual or automatic gearboxes, making it a solid pick if you want something practical with modern features in your next ride.