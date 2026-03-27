Hyundai Venue prices rise to 7.99L-15.51L across variants in India

HX5 MT 20k, turbo diesel increases

Only the HX5 MT in the 1.2 petrol range saw a hike. Other 1.2 petrol models (HX2 and HX6T) remain unchanged, but some 1.0 turbo-petrol DCT variants have been increased — HX5 DCT and HX6 DCT by ₹9,000 each, and HX8 DCT by ₹5,000.

Turbo-petrol fans: HX5 and HX6 DCTs are up by ₹9,000 each, while HX8 DCT is up by ₹5,000.

Diesel buyers will see an extra ₹8,000 on most trims like HX2, HX5, HX5 AT, and HX7; higher-end diesel options (HX8 and HX10) stay at their old prices for now.