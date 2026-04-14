Hyundai Venus EV could go on sale in China 2027
Hyundai's next big thing, the Venus EV sedan, has been spotted testing and could go on sale in China in 2027.
It's part of Hyundai's new planet-themed lineup (think: Venus sedan and Earth SUV), and will be an upcoming Hyundai model for China.
The Venus aims for a premium vibe with a sleek silhouette, wraparound dashboard, suede upholstery, and gold accents inside.
Venus exterior, hybrid and EV possible
On the outside, you get sharp geometric lines, projector headlamps, connected LED DRLs, and classic side mirrors: no flashy wheel arch cladding here.
Inside, expect a large central infotainment display that might run Hyundai's new Pleos Connect software for smoother user interaction.
While powertrain details are still under wraps, the Venus could offer both all-electric and hybrid options thanks to its flexible platform.