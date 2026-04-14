Hyundai Venus EV could go on sale in China 2027 Auto Apr 14, 2026

Hyundai's next big thing, the Venus EV sedan, has been spotted testing and could go on sale in China in 2027.

It's part of Hyundai's new planet-themed lineup (think: Venus sedan and Earth SUV), and will be an upcoming Hyundai model for China.

The Venus aims for a premium vibe with a sleek silhouette, wraparound dashboard, suede upholstery, and gold accents inside.