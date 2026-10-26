India allows E100 for flex fuel vehicles to cut pollution
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Big update: Starting October 23, 2026, India will let flex-fuel vehicles use E100 fuel, meaning cars built for it can run on gasoline mixed with up to 100% ethanol.
The government hopes this move will lower pollution and help the country rely less on imported oil, since ethanol is cleaner than regular gasoline.
E85 E100 for certified vehicles only
Not every car can use these high-ethanol blends: E85 and E100 fuels are just for vehicles specially certified to handle them.
If you already own a regular gasoline or E20 car, no changes or upgrades are needed.
This step is all about making transportation greener and supporting India's push toward sustainability.