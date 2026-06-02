India EV sales up 79% to 26,319 in May 2026

Tata Motors 38.9% Mahindra 23.3% share

Tata nearly doubled its sales, grabbing a 38.9% share, while Mahindra climbed to 23.3%, boosted by popular models like the XEV 9S.

JSW MG Motor lost ground big time, dropping from second place with just 18.8% now (down from last year's 31.2%).

Hyundai slipped too, holding only a tiny slice at 1.7%.

Plus, newcomer VinFast made a splash with a solid debut, snagging almost 5% of the market since launching in July 2025.