India EV sales up 79% to 26,319 in May 2026
Auto
India's electric vehicle scene is buzzing: sales shot up 79% in May 2026, hitting 26,319 units.
Thanks to pricier fuel and more charging spots, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra now own a combined nearly 62% of the market.
The EV wave keeps growing stronger month after month.
Tata Motors 38.9% Mahindra 23.3% share
Tata nearly doubled its sales, grabbing a 38.9% share, while Mahindra climbed to 23.3%, boosted by popular models like the XEV 9S.
JSW MG Motor lost ground big time, dropping from second place with just 18.8% now (down from last year's 31.2%).
Hyundai slipped too, holding only a tiny slice at 1.7%.
Plus, newcomer VinFast made a splash with a solid debut, snagging almost 5% of the market since launching in July 2025.