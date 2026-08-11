India extends PM e-drive scheme through March 2028 with ₹11,900cr
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Good news for anyone eyeing an EV: India's PM E-DRIVE scheme just got extended through March 2028.
With a hefty ₹11,900 crore budget, the government is keeping up incentives to make electric vehicles (EVs) more affordable and boost charging infrastructure across the country.
Electric 2 wheeler subsidy drops 2025
If you're thinking about getting an electric two-wheeler, you'll still get up to ₹10,000 off per vehicle in FY 2024-25 (₹5,000 per kWh).
But heads up: from April 2025, that drops to ₹5,000 max.
The scheme covers e-bikes priced up to a maximum ex-factory price of ₹1.5 lakh and runs until funds run out or March 2028, so if you want those savings, don't wait too long!