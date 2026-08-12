India July car sales show alternative fuels nearly equal petrol/ethanol

Big shift alert: In July 2026, almost as many new cars in India ran on alternative fuels (40.59%) as on petrol/ethanol (41.68%).

That's a huge jump from last year, when the gap was over 13 points.

Now it's just about one point, says the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

This change is mostly because buyers are unsure about switching to E20 ethanol-blended petrol.