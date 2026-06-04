India launches E85 gasoline at 50 outlets for Environment Day Auto Jun 04, 2026

India is launching E85 gasoline this Friday, a fuel made up of 80-85% ethanol.

The idea is simple: cleaner air, less dependence on expensive imported oil, and a push for greener transport.

You'll find it first at about 50 outlets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, timed with World Environment Day to highlight the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and commitment to biofuels.