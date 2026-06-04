India launches E85 gasoline at 50 outlets for Environment Day
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India is launching E85 gasoline this Friday, a fuel made up of 80-85% ethanol.
The idea is simple: cleaner air, less dependence on expensive imported oil, and a push for greener transport.
You'll find it first at about 50 outlets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, timed with World Environment Day to highlight the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission and commitment to biofuels.
Indian Oil calls E85 a win
E85 helps cut emissions and gives farmers more opportunities. Indian Oil says it's a win for both the planet and people.
The fuel works with flex-fuel vehicles, like those from Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, which are models capable of running on flex fuels.