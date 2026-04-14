India luxury car market expected to double by 2030
India's luxury car scene is gearing up for big growth, expected to double its market share by 2030, with young, affluent buyers leading the charge.
BMW now calls India its second-fastest-growing market after Northern Europe. Ritu Chandy from BMW points to rising wealth and better roads as key drivers.
Right now, luxury cars make up just 2.5% of all car sales here when near-premium vehicles priced at ₹50 lakh and above are included, but brands are eyeing a jump to 5%, especially if the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) goes through.
BMW India posts 17% Q1 growth
BMW just had its best first quarter in 13 years, with a 17% boost in early 2026. Hardeep Singh Brar, BMW India's CEO, says Gen Z's growing interest in high-end goods is a huge factor.
BMW offers everything from gas and diesel to hybrid and electric models, and it's doubling down on digital upgrades and expanding its reach across India.
The proposed EU-India FTA could also make these cars more affordable, giving the whole luxury segment another push forward.