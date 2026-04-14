India luxury car market expected to double by 2030 Auto Apr 14, 2026

India's luxury car scene is gearing up for big growth, expected to double its market share by 2030, with young, affluent buyers leading the charge.

BMW now calls India its second-fastest-growing market after Northern Europe. Ritu Chandy from BMW points to rising wealth and better roads as key drivers.

Right now, luxury cars make up just 2.5% of all car sales here when near-premium vehicles priced at ₹50 lakh and above are included, but brands are eyeing a jump to 5%, especially if the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) goes through.