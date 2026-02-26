India makes E20 RON 95 fuel mandatory: What is it?

The Indian government has mandated the sale of petrol blended with up to 20% ethanol and a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95, across all states and Union Territories. The directive will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The move is part of the government's larger strategy to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions, and boost farmer incomes by increasing demand for ethanol derived from crops.

Renewable fuel Ethanol burns cleaner than pure petrol Ethanol, a renewable fuel derived from sugarcane, maize, and other grains, burns cleaner than pure petrol. It also creates additional demand for agricultural produce like sugarcane and maize. This provides farmers with new income opportunities. The government had already achieved 10% ethanol blending in June 2022—five months ahead of schedule—prompting it to advance its 20% target to 2025-26 from the earlier deadline of 2030.

Vehicle compatibility Impact on vehicles and engine requirements Most cars manufactured between 2023-2025 are compatible with E20 fuel without major operational issues. However, older vehicles may experience a slight decline in mileage (3-7%) and some rubber/plastic components could wear faster. The minimum RON 95 requirement is aimed at protecting engines from potential damage caused by knocking or pre-ignition due to uneven combustion of fuel within the engine.

