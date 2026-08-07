India mandates V2V in all new vehicles from October 2028
Big news for anyone who drives or rides: starting October 2028, all new cars, busses, and trucks in India will need to have vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication.
This technology lets vehicles share real-time information like speed and braking so they can warn each other about hazards: think sudden stops or wrong-way drivers.
The goal? Fewer accidents and smarter roads.
Government picks C-V2X for faster rollout
V2V uses a special radio frequency band, with Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) to send alerts between vehicles, even if you cannot see the danger yourself.
The government picked this system since it mostly needs in-car technology, which means faster rollout without waiting for big infrastructure upgrades.
Automakers are preparing for the change, but there is still time for public feedback before everything goes official.