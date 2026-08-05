India plans stricter truck fuel standards from April 2027
India is planning to roll out stricter fuel-efficiency standards for medium and heavy trucks starting in April 2027.
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has conveyed to the stakeholders its firm stand on compliance with the updated Constant Speed Fuel Consumption (CSFC) testing protocol from April 2027, but truck makers think Bharat Vecto (a homegrown testing system still in development) should come first to avoid confusion.
Bharat Vecto years away, experts warn
Diesel trucks make up just 5% of vehicles, but cause a whopping 33% of transport-related carbon dioxide emissions.
Experts warn that Bharat Vecto could take another five to 10 years before it's ready, so pushing new rules now might create headaches later.
Improving truck efficiency is also a big step toward India's net-zero goals and reducing oil imports.
The government has resumed talks with automakers to figure out the best way forward.