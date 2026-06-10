India plans tougher Bharat Stage VII emission rules by 2030 Auto Jun 10, 2026

India is planning to roll out tougher Bharat Stage VII (BS VII) vehicle emission rules by 2030, with an official announcement expected soon.

These new norms will bring stricter pollution limits, real-world emissions checks, and smarter onboard diagnostics to help clean up city air.

The government is already talking with carmakers and fuel companies to make sure everyone's ready for the switch.