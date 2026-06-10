India plans tougher Bharat Stage VII emission rules by 2030
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India is planning to roll out tougher Bharat Stage VII (BS VII) vehicle emission rules by 2030, with an official announcement expected soon.
These new norms will bring stricter pollution limits, real-world emissions checks, and smarter onboard diagnostics to help clean up city air.
The government is already talking with carmakers and fuel companies to make sure everyone's ready for the switch.
BS VII could add ₹30K-₹1L costs
Upgrading to BS VII will make cars cleaner but also pricier: costs could jump ₹30,000-₹1 lakh per vehicle.
Some older models might disappear, while hybrids and EVs could get a boost in the market.
On the bright side, unlike last time, fuel stations won't need major upgrades, so the shift should be smoother for drivers and retailers alike.