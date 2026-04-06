India posts record 4.7 million passenger vehicle sales in FY26
Auto
India just saw its highest-ever car sales in FY26, with 4.7 million passenger vehicles sold, up 8.46% year-on-year (vs FY25).
SUVs led the charge, grabbing over half the market (56.7%), and experts think their share could hit 60% in FY27 as more new models roll out.
SUV sales jumped nearly 13%
SUV sales jumped nearly 13%, while hatchbacks dropped by about 3%. Even sedans grew largely thanks to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Out of India's top 25 best-selling cars, 15 were SUVs, showing just how much buyers now prefer bigger rides over smaller ones like hatchbacks.