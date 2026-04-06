India posts record 4.7 million passenger vehicle sales in FY26 Auto Apr 06, 2026

India just saw its highest-ever car sales in FY26, with 4.7 million passenger vehicles sold, up 8.46% year-on-year (vs FY25).

SUVs led the charge, grabbing over half the market (56.7%), and experts think their share could hit 60% in FY27 as more new models roll out.