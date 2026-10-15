India Q2 passenger vehicle sales climb 30.7% to 1.36 million

It wasn't just SUVs. Regular passenger cars saw a healthy 24.9% boost, helped by better affordability and rising demand.

Two-wheelers also picked up speed with a 15.2% jump, especially scooters, which soared 27.7% thanks to GST benefits.

Even commercial vehicles grew by 28.7%, while exports in other segments rose sharply.

SIAM expects the momentum to keep going as festivals approach and tech keeps evolving: just watch out for inflation and interest rates possibly slowing things down.