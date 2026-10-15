India Q2 passenger vehicle sales climb 30.7% to 1.36 million
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India's car scene just had a major glow-up: passenger vehicle sales jumped 30.7% in Q2 FY 2026-27, hitting 1.36 million units.
Utility vehicles led the charge, making up over two-thirds of all PV sales and growing by a strong 34.2%, according to SIAM.
India cars scooters and CVs grow
It wasn't just SUVs. Regular passenger cars saw a healthy 24.9% boost, helped by better affordability and rising demand.
Two-wheelers also picked up speed with a 15.2% jump, especially scooters, which soared 27.7% thanks to GST benefits.
Even commercial vehicles grew by 28.7%, while exports in other segments rose sharply.
SIAM expects the momentum to keep going as festivals approach and tech keeps evolving: just watch out for inflation and interest rates possibly slowing things down.