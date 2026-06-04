India rolls out 1st indigenous hydrogen fuel cell trainset
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India's rolling out its first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell trainset, and it's a pretty big deal for sustainable travel.
The train will start pilot runs soon on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, running without diesel and emitting only water vapor thanks to its hydrogen fuel cells.
Indian Railways is pushing for greener journeys, and this launch is a solid step forward.
Integral Coach Factory designs 2,400kW trainset
Designed at Chennai's Integral Coach Factory, the train packs 2,400 kilowatts of power and comes loaded with safety features like leak detectors and flame sensors.
It'll get its fuel from a green hydrogen plant powered by renewable energy in Jind.
The trial phase will check how well the train handles India's climate, so stay tuned for updates!