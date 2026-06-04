India rolls out 1st indigenous hydrogen fuel cell trainset Auto Jun 04, 2026

India's rolling out its first indigenous hydrogen fuel cell trainset, and it's a pretty big deal for sustainable travel.

The train will start pilot runs soon on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, running without diesel and emitting only water vapor thanks to its hydrogen fuel cells.

Indian Railways is pushing for greener journeys, and this launch is a solid step forward.