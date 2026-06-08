The total retail sales stood at 25.31 lakh units

India's auto retail sales reach all-time high in May

By Mudit Dube 01:26 pm Jun 08, 202601:26 pm

What's the story

India's automobile retail market has posted its best-ever performance for May, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite tough market conditions, vehicle registrations across all segments have reached a new high. The total retail sales across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tractors, and construction equipment stood at 25.31 lakh units in May 2026. This is a 9.55% increase over the same period last year when 23.1 lakh units were sold.