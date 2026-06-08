India's auto retail sales reach all-time high in May
What's the story
India's automobile retail market has posted its best-ever performance for May, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite tough market conditions, vehicle registrations across all segments have reached a new high. The total retail sales across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tractors, and construction equipment stood at 25.31 lakh units in May 2026. This is a 9.55% increase over the same period last year when 23.1 lakh units were sold.
Growth drivers
Record sales in passenger vehicle segment
Passenger vehicles have emerged as the biggest growth driver in India's auto retail market. Retail sales for this segment grew by 23.25% year-on-year to 4.02 lakh units in May 2026. The growth is attributed to strong demand from rural markets, increasing interest in small cars, sustained demand for SUVs, and wider acceptance of alternative fuel technologies.
Sales performance
Performance of other segments
Two-wheeler sales in India also maintained their growth momentum, rising 7.54% to 18.44 lakh units in May 2026. Dealers have attributed the demand to wedding season purchases and consistent rural participation, although extreme summer temperatures have affected showroom footfalls in many areas. Three-wheeler registrations grew by a modest 3.56% year-on-year to 1.11 lakh units while commercial vehicle sales rose by 5.29% to nearly 84,000 units.
Market resilience
Industry has shown resilience amid challenges, says FADA President
FADA President C S Vigneshwar has said that the industry has managed to sustain growth despite multiple challenges such as a severe heatwave, high fuel prices, and geopolitical developments in West Asia. He noted that May 2026 saw record registrations across three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, tractors, and overall vehicle sales. The association also observed an increasing consumer shift toward alternative powertrains after recent fuel price changes.
Alternative fuel
EVs and alternative fuel technologies gaining traction
Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 9.25% of two-wheeler sales and 6.63% of passenger vehicle sales in May. Meanwhile, CNG vehicles made up a significant 23.34% of all passenger vehicle registrations during the month. These figures highlight the growing acceptance and adoption of alternative fuel technologies among Indian consumers, further driving growth in the country's automobile retail market.