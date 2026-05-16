India's ethanol industry faces growing overcapacity amid weak E20 demand

India 's ethanol industry is witnessing a phase of overcapacity, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings. The country's installed ethanol capacity has surged to some 2,000 crore liters, with another 400 crore liters expected by FY27. However, under the current E20 blending regime (20% ethanol blended with petrol), demand is only about 1,100 crore liters. This leaves a huge chunk of capacity underutilized and creates an imbalance between supply and demand in the market.

Capacity distribution Only 60% of offered ethanol being utilized The report highlights that only about 60% of the offered ethanol is being utilized, indicating persistent utilization pressures across distilleries. Despite policy ambitions for higher blends like E85 and even exclusive ethanol fuel, demand absorption remains a challenge. Karthik Raj K, Director at CareEdge Ratings, said "Recent aggressive capacity expansion has led to significant underutilization across distilleries." He added that at the current 20% blending level, it will take several years for this surplus capacity to be absorbed.

Supply chain issues Regional imbalances in capacity addition The report also highlights regional imbalances in capacity addition, with states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka witnessing surpluses while southern states face deficits. Maharashtra alone has a surplus of 277 crore liters, while Tamil Nadu has a deficit of 77 crore liters. This mismatch forces long-distance transportation and supply redistribution, increasing logistics costs and impacting realizations across the ethanol ecosystem.

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Distribution hurdles Fuel retail and storage infrastructure challenges The report notes that India's fuel retail and storage infrastructure is geared toward a single-grade fuel system suited to E20, but not for a multi-blend environment needed for flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). With over 1.03 lakh retail outlets and only about 77.8 crore liters of storage capacity, these constraints could pose distribution challenges as India moves toward higher ethanol blending.

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