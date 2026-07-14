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Home / News / Auto News / EVs in India might grow 12x to 30.4M by 2032
EVs in India might grow 12x to 30.4M by 2032
This growth is expected to be driven by stronger policy measures, localization efforts

EVs in India might grow 12x to 30.4M by 2032

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 14, 2026
01:12 pm
What's the story

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow 12 times by 2032, according to a report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The study, prepared by Customized Energy Solutions (CES), predicts annual unit sales will reach an astounding 30.4 million units under a high-growth National Electric Vehicle (NEV) scenario. This growth is expected to be driven by stronger policy measures, localization efforts, and expansion of charging infrastructure.

Market leaders

Dominance of 2- and 3-wheelers

In 2025, electric two-wheelers continued to lead the market with a whopping 60.1% share of total EV sales.

They were followed by electric three-wheelers which contributed some 31.6% to the market.

Together, these two segments accounted for over 91% of nearly 2.5 million electric vehicles sold during that year, highlighting their dominance in India's growing EV landscape.

Market growth

Battery demand to surge

The report also predicts battery demand will jump from 19 GWh in 2025 to a whopping 362 GWh by 2032.

This is mainly due to rising EV volumes and increasing battery pack sizes across vehicle segments.

India's EV component market, worth ₹41,000 crore in 2026, is also expected to grow into a massive ₹3.02 lakh crore industry by the same year under the business-as-usual scenario.

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Market hurdles

Localization challenges remain

Despite the projected growth, the report highlights significant localization challenges across the supply chain.

It notes that India's motor and controller localization remains at 30-40%, inverter supply chains are heavily import-dependent, and battery management systems (BMS) hardware localization lags behind software capability.

However, it also adds that companies investing early in domestic manufacturing of power electronics, battery systems, and drivetrain integration technologies could capitalize on an incremental ₹2.61 lakh crore market opportunity by 2032.

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