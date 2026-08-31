Why India's rich are going all in on EVs

The trend is also seen at Mercedes-Benz, especially among its wealthiest customers.

In the same six-month period, the company sold one battery electric vehicle (BEV) from its 'top-end' segment - models priced above ₹1.4 crore - roughly every three hours.

Its CLA BEV, which starts at ₹57 lakh, has already been sold out for 2026 with new buyers waiting until next year for deliveries.