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India to become world's 3rd-largest market for used cars
The market will reach $78 billion by 2031

India to become world's 3rd-largest market for used cars

By Akash Pandey
May 16, 2026
05:24 pm
What's the story

India's pre-owned car market is on the cusp of a major transformation, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. The study predicts that annual sales in this sector will grow from 6 million units in FY2026 to nearly 10 million by FY2031. The value of the market is also expected to nearly double during this period, reaching between $68 billion and $78 billion. This growth trajectory would position India as the world's third-largest pre-owned car market after the US and China.

Market dynamics

Shorter ownership cycles and changing preferences

The report attributes the growth of India's used-car market to shorter ownership cycles and changing buyer preferences. The average car replacement cycle in India has already reduced from 7-8 years to around 5-6 years. This trend is likely to continue, with the cycle potentially shrinking further by the end of this decade. The shift toward SUVs and premium models is also expected to drive value growth in the used-car market.

Market evolution

Transition from unorganized to organized players

Despite its growth potential, the used-car market still faces challenges such as trust issues and inconsistent vehicle quality. The report highlights that nearly 80% of transactions are still happening through unorganized channels. However, organized players are expected to gain market share by offering inspection, refurbishment, financing, warranty, and documentation support through more standardized processes.

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Future prospects

Financing and digital adoption

The report also highlights that financing and digital adoption will drive growth in the used-car market. The penetration of used-car financing is steadily increasing as NBFC participation, digital loan approvals, and online documentation improve. By FY31, organized players are expected to account for nearly 30% of the used-car market. This shift toward organized players is likely to further enhance buyer confidence in India's pre-owned car sector.

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