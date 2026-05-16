India to become world's 3rd-largest market for used cars

India 's pre-owned car market is on the cusp of a major transformation, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. The study predicts that annual sales in this sector will grow from 6 million units in FY2026 to nearly 10 million by FY2031. The value of the market is also expected to nearly double during this period, reaching between $68 billion and $78 billion. This growth trajectory would position India as the world's third-largest pre-owned car market after the US and China .

Market dynamics Shorter ownership cycles and changing preferences The report attributes the growth of India's used-car market to shorter ownership cycles and changing buyer preferences. The average car replacement cycle in India has already reduced from 7-8 years to around 5-6 years. This trend is likely to continue, with the cycle potentially shrinking further by the end of this decade. The shift toward SUVs and premium models is also expected to drive value growth in the used-car market.

Market evolution Transition from unorganized to organized players Despite its growth potential, the used-car market still faces challenges such as trust issues and inconsistent vehicle quality. The report highlights that nearly 80% of transactions are still happening through unorganized channels. However, organized players are expected to gain market share by offering inspection, refurbishment, financing, warranty, and documentation support through more standardized processes.

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