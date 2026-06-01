India to debut 1st flex-fuel bike and car on E100

Indian government plans 5,000 E100 stations

Hero's new bike is likely based on their Splendor or HF Deluxe models, while Maruti hasn't revealed which car will go flex-fuel yet (but think WagonR or Fronx).

These vehicles can use petrol, ethanol, or blends like E85/E100, making them versatile and greener.

To support this shift, the government plans 5,000 E100 fuel stations in two years. With most of India's fuel imported, this move could help cut emissions and boost energy independence.