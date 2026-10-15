India to halve energy storage imports by 2035 via non-lithium
India is gearing up to cut its energy storage imports in half by 2035, thanks to non-lithium battery tech like sodium-ion and vanadium redox flow batteries.
Right now, the country depends on imports for nearly 90% of its storage needs, but that is set to change as homegrown solutions take off.
India survey: imports 50-52% by 2032
A recent industry survey (soon to be shared at the Beyond Lithium Summit 2026) shows that with smart investments and better technology, India could reduce import dependence even sooner, possibly falling to 50% to 52% by 2032.
Indian companies are leading the charge in developing these next-generation batteries.
As Rahul Walawalkar, President of NETRA, puts it, "India's energy security will depend not only on how much storage we deploy but on the diversity and indigenisation of the technologies behind it."