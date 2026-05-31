India to open radio band for V2V to curb accidents
India's gearing up to launch vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, hoping to cut down on its huge number of road accidents.
The government plans to open up a key radio band so cars can share information with each other: think real-time updates about speed and road conditions.
An official rollout plan is coming soon, and this could be a big step for safer travel.
V2V alerts reach hundreds of meters
With V2V, vehicles can warn each other about sudden braking, blind spots, or bad weather before you even see the danger.
Unlike current safety systems that only work nearby, V2V alerts reach hundreds of meters, perfect for foggy days or heavy traffic jams.
If all types of vehicles get this technology (including bikes and trucks), it could help bring down India's annual road fatality numbers in a major way.