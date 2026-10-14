India will implement Euro 7 BS-VII for cars/SUVs April 2029
Auto
India plans to roll out stricter BS-VII emission rules for all new cars and SUVs starting April 2029.
After that, small-goods vans will follow in 2030, and heavy-duty vehicles in 2031.
These updated standards, which will fully align with Euro 7 norms, have been approved by the road transport and highways ministry, so expect draft notifications soon.
India's BS-VII aims for cleaner vehicles
BS-VII is India's latest step to cut down on car pollution and keep up with global clean-air goals.
The country last upgraded to BS-VI norms back in 2020 (skipping straight past BS-V to speed things up).
With BS-VII, the aim is even cleaner vehicles on the road, meaning less smog and a healthier environment for everyone.