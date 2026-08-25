Why India's automobile sector faced margin squeeze in Q1

Maruti Suzuki India topped the revenue charts with a 36.6% year-on-year rise in net sales to ₹52,456 crore.

However, its EBITDA margin contracted by 219 basis points to 8.2% from 10.4% in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) also faced similar margin pressure despite a 23% rise in net sales to ₹41,920 crore, and an EBITDA margin contraction of 214 basis points year-on-year to 12.2%.