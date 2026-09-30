CAFE-3 norms for passenger vehicles notified: How it affects you

The CAFE-3 norms will see the fuel-consumption benchmark tighten from 3.996-liter per 100km in 2027-28 to 3.3273-liter per 100km in 2031-32.

This translates into an overall improvement of around 16.7% over the five-year period.

The new regulations will apply to all new passenger vehicles that are either manufactured or imported for sale in India, including electric and hybrid models.