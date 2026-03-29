No jail for first-time traffic violators? Here's what government says
What's the story
The Indian government has proposed a major change in the Jan Vishwas Bill, which seeks to decriminalize minor offenses. The bill proposes that first-time offenders violating road safety and pollution norms will no longer face imprisonment. Instead, they would be fined ₹10,000 and disqualified from holding a driving license for three months. However, repeat offenses will still attract stricter penalties including imprisonment of up to six months along with a fine of up to ₹10,000.
Sectoral impact
Electricity Act noncompliance to face fines
The proposed amendments under the Jan Vishwas Bill also cover the power sector. Non-compliance with provisions under the Electricity Act, which now carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine of ₹1 lakh, will be converted into a monetary penalty between ₹10,000 and ₹10 lakh. The government has also suggested mandatory compounding for first-time cases of power theft or meter tampering.
Broader implications
Allottees face penalties up to 10%
The Jan Vishwas Bill also seeks to ease the burden on homebuyers by removing the provision of up to one year's imprisonment for allottees who fail to comply with orders from the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. Instead, penalties may be increased up to 10% of the property's cost. The bill also proposes decriminalizing unauthorized hawking in trains by converting jail terms into penalties.