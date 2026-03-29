Repeat offenders will face imprisonment

No jail for first-time traffic violators? Here's what government says

By Akash Pandey 03:14 pm Mar 29, 202603:14 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has proposed a major change in the Jan Vishwas Bill, which seeks to decriminalize minor offenses. The bill proposes that first-time offenders violating road safety and pollution norms will no longer face imprisonment. Instead, they would be fined ₹10,000 and disqualified from holding a driving license for three months. However, repeat offenses will still attract stricter penalties including imprisonment of up to six months along with a fine of up to ₹10,000.