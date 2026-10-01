Indian government simplifies toll-free FASTag process for people with disabilities
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Good news if you or someone you know has a disability: The Indian government just made it simpler to get toll-free FASTags.
Now, if your disability percentage is mentioned on your certificate or UDID card, you can get an exempted FASTag without extra hassle.
FASTag validity 5-year and 3-year
Forget about renewing every year!
If your disability is 70% to 100%, your exempted FASTag will last five years; if it's between 40% and less than 70%, it's valid for three years.
After that, as long as you still meet the eligibility rules, you can renew again.
The goal? Make road travel smoother and more accessible for eligible beneficiaries.