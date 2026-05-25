Modi government may offer more subsidies for buying electric 2-wheelers

The Indian government is planning to increase subsidies for electric two-wheelers as part of its clean mobility initiative. The move comes under the PM E-Drive scheme and is aimed at reducing India's dependence on oil imports. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is looking for additional funds to support this plan, according to a report by Mint citing three people familiar with the matter.

Scheme details PM e-Drive scheme budget and progress The PM E-Drive scheme had an initial budget of ₹10,900 crore to subsidize electric two-wheelers until the end of FY26. However, this was extended until July-end after requests from the auto industry. The scheme aimed to subsidize 2.47 million electric two-wheelers. As of May 24 this year, a total of 2.35 million vehicles had already been subsidized under this initiative, Mint reported.

Policy shift Policy changes and budgeting challenges A policy change is reportedly in the works for the PM E-Drive scheme, although the exact amount of additional funds required is yet to be determined. If implemented, this plan could necessitate a revision in budgeting as the allocation for FY27 was only ₹1,500 crore. This comes amid rising fuel prices and crude market volatility due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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