Vande Bharat sleeper service launched between New Delhi and Varanasi

The Prime Minister took to X to announce the launch of the new service. He said it would save time and enhance the overall travel experience.

"The Vande Bharat Sleeper train running from Kashi to Prayagraj, via Kanpur Central, to Delhi will make travel convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, youth, and businesspeople," Modi wrote on X.

"Whether it's a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity."