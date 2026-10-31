Vande Bharat sleeper service launched between New Delhi and Varanasi
What's the story
Indian Railways has launched a new Vande Bharat Sleeper service between New Delhi and Varanasi. The overnight train will run six days a week, offering a faster and more comfortable travel option for passengers. The service will improve rail connectivity between the two destinations, benefiting pilgrims, tourists, students, business travelers, and working professionals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the launch as a major development for people traveling between Delhi and Kashi.
Train features
PM Modi announces launch on X
The Prime Minister took to X to announce the launch of the new service. He said it would save time and enhance the overall travel experience.
"The Vande Bharat Sleeper train running from Kashi to Prayagraj, via Kanpur Central, to Delhi will make travel convenient for millions of devotees, tourists, youth, and businesspeople," Modi wrote on X.
"Whether it's a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity."
Route details
Service passes through important urban centers
The new Vande Bharat Sleeper service will connect Varanasi with New Delhi, passing through important urban centers in Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region (NCR).
The train will operate via Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad before reaching New Delhi.
These stations also provide connectivity to several surrounding districts, making the service useful for passengers beyond the two terminal cities.
Time efficiency
Train to operate 6 days a week
The Vande Bharat Sleeper service will operate six days a week.
The train from Varanasi will not run on Fridays, while the one from New Delhi won't run on Saturdays.
The new service is expected to cut down the overnight travel time between Varanasi and New Delhi by nearly an hour compared to the existing Shiv Ganga Express.
Train design
Features of Vande Bharat sleeper service
The Vande Bharat Sleeper is designed specifically for long-distance overnight journeys.
It combines modern engineering with passenger-focused facilities, prioritizing sleeping comfort, cleanliness, accessibility, and safety.
The train features regenerative braking, an under-slung propulsion system and an aerodynamic design intended to support smoother acceleration and a more comfortable ride.
Passenger comfort
Safety systems and other amenities onboard train
The train comes with several advanced safety systems to improve passenger protection and emergency response.
These include the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), Fire Detection System, CCTV cameras for onboard monitoring, and disaster management lights.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper also offers amenities like odor-free vacuum toilets, spacious luggage areas, integrated charging facilities with three-pin sockets and Type-A/Type-C USB ports.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post
काशी से प्रयागराज, कानपुर सेंट्रल होते हुए दिल्ली तक चलने वाली वंदे भारत स्लीपर ट्रेन लाखों श्रद्धालुओं, पर्यटकों, युवाओं और व्यापारियों की यात्रा को सुगम बनाएगी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026
बाबा विश्वनाथ के दर्शन हों या संगम की यात्रा, यह ट्रेन आस्था को अवसर से और परंपरा को आधुनिकता से जोड़ेगी।
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