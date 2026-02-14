India's 1st ADAS test city is ready for smart car tech

India's first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Test City in Takwe, near Pune, was showcased in February 2026. Built over 20 acres for ₹40 crore, this place is all about testing smart car tech on real Indian roads—finally moving beyond just European rules.

Test facility re-creates real-world scenarios The facility re-creates tricky scenarios you actually see here: roads merging suddenly, S-curves, confusing intersections, and even unmarked lanes.

ARAI is working on India-specific crash test dummies for auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers to match what's really on our streets.

ARAI has completed 30,000-40,000km of data acquisition ARAI completed 30,000-40,000km of data acquisition from across the country to fine-tune systems. This helps make sure ADAS features actually work in India.

ARAI expects the test city to play an important role as ADAS features are incorporated into future safety assessments; Bharat NCAP 2.0 — timeline not specified in the source — is likely to factor ADAS into vehicle ratings.