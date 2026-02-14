India's 1st ADAS test city is ready for smart car tech
India's first Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Test City in Takwe, near Pune, was showcased in February 2026.
Built over 20 acres for ₹40 crore, this place is all about testing smart car tech on real Indian roads—finally moving beyond just European rules.
Test facility re-creates real-world scenarios
The facility re-creates tricky scenarios you actually see here: roads merging suddenly, S-curves, confusing intersections, and even unmarked lanes.
ARAI is working on India-specific crash test dummies for auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers to match what's really on our streets.
ARAI has completed 30,000-40,000km of data acquisition
ARAI completed 30,000-40,000km of data acquisition from across the country to fine-tune systems. This helps make sure ADAS features actually work in India.
ARAI expects the test city to play an important role as ADAS features are incorporated into future safety assessments; Bharat NCAP 2.0 — timeline not specified in the source — is likely to factor ADAS into vehicle ratings.
ADAS features will be mandatory in commercial vehicles by 2027
By 2027, five ADAS features—like emergency braking and drowsiness alerts—will be a must for new commercial vehicle models in India.
This new test city should help get those life-saving systems into more vehicles faster.