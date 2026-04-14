India's booming car market strained by overloaded service centers
India's car market is on fire right now; showrooms are packed and sales are breaking records. But all this excitement comes with a catch: service centers just can't keep up.
With more cars hitting the road, customers are facing longer waits for repairs, especially on weekends.
Overworked technicians and crowded workshops mean some cars even come back with minor damage from rushed jobs.
Vehicle overflow strains parking and traffic
The overflow of vehicles is causing parking headaches and adding to city traffic jams.
If things don't improve, people might start losing trust in their favorite car brands.
To keep up with the boom (and keep customers happy), companies really need to invest in better service centers and train more skilled staff; otherwise, the shine could wear off pretty fast.