India's booming car market strained by overloaded service centers Auto Apr 14, 2026

India's car market is on fire right now; showrooms are packed and sales are breaking records. But all this excitement comes with a catch: service centers just can't keep up.

With more cars hitting the road, customers are facing longer waits for repairs, especially on weekends.

Overworked technicians and crowded workshops mean some cars even come back with minor damage from rushed jobs.