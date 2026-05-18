India's car market sees 57% EV surge and ADAS growth

India's connected cars could reach 40-45%

Connected cars are taking over too: connected vehicles could account for 40% to 45% of the market by the end of 2026.

Digital dashboards and ADAS-equipped rides are popping up everywhere; nearly half of all new cars now have digital clusters.

SUVs still rule the roads (61% of sales), with Tata Motors leading in EVs at 35%, closely followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 28%.

Most buyers are sticking to models under ₹30 lakh, making high-tech upgrades more accessible than ever.