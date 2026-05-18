India's car market sees 57% EV surge and ADAS growth
India's car market is getting a serious upgrade: think more electric vehicles (EVs), smarter tech, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
In early 2026, EV sales jumped 57% compared with last year, way outpacing the overall car market's growth.
Experts say by the end of this year, EVs could make up 7% to 8% of all passenger vehicles.
India's connected cars could reach 40-45%
Connected cars are taking over too: connected vehicles could account for 40% to 45% of the market by the end of 2026.
Digital dashboards and ADAS-equipped rides are popping up everywhere; nearly half of all new cars now have digital clusters.
SUVs still rule the roads (61% of sales), with Tata Motors leading in EVs at 35%, closely followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 28%.
Most buyers are sticking to models under ₹30 lakh, making high-tech upgrades more accessible than ever.