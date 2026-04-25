India's commercial vehicle sales to hit record 12.4L by FY2027

Domestic sales account for 92%

Most of this action is happening at home, 92% of all sales are domestic.

Light commercial vehicles (think delivery vans and small trucks) make up the biggest chunk and are set to grow 5% to 6%, boosted by booming e-commerce and last-mile delivery needs.

Medium and heavy trucks will also see gains as more money goes into roads and construction, though exports might slow down due to global hiccups and new freight rail corridors giving trucks some competition.