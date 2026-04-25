India's commercial vehicle sales to hit record 12.4L by FY2027
India's commercial vehicle market is gearing up for a record-breaking run, with sales expected to hit 12.4 lakh units by FY2027, beating the previous high from FY2019.
This jump is thanks to lower GST rates coming in 2025, cheaper loans, and a big push in infrastructure and mining projects that are fueling demand across the country.
Domestic sales account for 92%
Most of this action is happening at home, 92% of all sales are domestic.
Light commercial vehicles (think delivery vans and small trucks) make up the biggest chunk and are set to grow 5% to 6%, boosted by booming e-commerce and last-mile delivery needs.
Medium and heavy trucks will also see gains as more money goes into roads and construction, though exports might slow down due to global hiccups and new freight rail corridors giving trucks some competition.
Industry financials strong through FY2027
Even with these challenges, the industry's financial health looks solid: strong cash flows and stable balance sheets mean things are on track for steady growth through FY2027.