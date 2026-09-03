India's electric 2-wheeler sales jump 60% Jan-Aug 2026 to 13.61L
Auto
India's electric scooter scene is buzzing. Sales hit 13.61 lakh units between January and August 2026, up a massive 60% from last year's numbers.
August alone saw 1.83 lakh electric two-wheelers sold, showing just how fast EVs are catching on.
TVS Motor leads, Hero's Vida soars
TVS Motor grabbed the top spot with 3,56,579 units sold and a solid 77% growth.
Bajaj Auto followed closely, selling 3,05,226 electric two-wheelers (up by 69%).
Ather Energy also made big moves with an impressive 83% jump, while Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand grew fastest at an eye-popping 151%.
EV ownership becoming easier and cooler
EVs are getting easier to own, and way cooler to ride.