India's electric vehicle fleet nears 5.9 million as chargers lag Auto Apr 18, 2026

India's electric vehicle (EV) scene is taking off fast, with the total number of EVs on Indian roads reaching nearly 5.9 million in 2025.

But there's a catch: charging infrastructure is lagging way behind, with just one public charger for every 225 EVs (compared to China's one for every seven).

This shortage could make owning an EV less convenient than it should be.