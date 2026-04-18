India's electric vehicle fleet nears 5.9 million as chargers lag
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India's electric vehicle (EV) scene is taking off fast, with the total number of EVs on Indian roads reaching nearly 5.9 million in 2025.
But there's a catch: charging infrastructure is lagging way behind, with just one public charger for every 225 EVs (compared to China's one for every seven).
This shortage could make owning an EV less convenient than it should be.
Vivek Srivatsa urges data-driven charger placement
Industry leaders like Tata's Vivek Srivatsa are calling for smarter, data-driven placement of chargers and more teamwork between carmakers and charging companies.
Highways are getting more charging points to help with long trips, and new multi-bay hubs aim to cut down those annoying wait times.