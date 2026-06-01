India's EV sales jump 80% to 26,221 in May
Auto
India's electric car scene just had its biggest month ever: May 2026 saw 26,221 EVs sold, marking an 80% jump from last year and topping April's previous record.
The record sales coincided with four petrol and diesel price hikes and two CNG price revisions, making up more than half of the sales.
Tata Motors 10,231 EVs, Mahindra 6,133
Tata Motors broke its own record by selling 10,231 EVs in May, doubling last year's numbers thanks to popular models like Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV.
Mahindra also stepped up with 6,133 units sold, nearly twice as many as last year, driven by its BE 6 and XEV SUVs.