India's EV sales jump 80% to 26,221 in May

Tata Motors 10,231 EVs, Mahindra 6,133

Tata Motors broke its own record by selling 10,231 EVs in May, doubling last year's numbers thanks to popular models like Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Punch EV.

Mahindra also stepped up with 6,133 units sold, nearly twice as many as last year, driven by its BE 6 and XEV SUVs.