India's fiscal 2026 car sales comprise almost 30% clean vehicles

Tata Motors CNG and EVs surge

Tata Motors saw CNG sales go up by 24% and electric car sales soar by 43%. Maruti Suzuki is also seeing strong demand for its alternative fuel cars.

With more EVs like Tata's Sierra EV and recent launches from Maruti and Mahindra alongside expanding charging infrastructure, EVs are expected to account for 13-15% of new car sales in India by around 2030.