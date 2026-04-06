India's fiscal 2026 car sales comprise almost 30% clean vehicles
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Clean vehicles (think electric, hybrid, and CNG cars) now make up almost 30% of all cars sold in India as of fiscal 2026.
Sales hit 1.34 million units this year, jumping 31% from last year and outpacing the overall industry's growth.
This big shift is fueled by people wanting lower running costs, better air quality, and less reliance on imported oil.
Tata Motors CNG and EVs surge
Tata Motors saw CNG sales go up by 24% and electric car sales soar by 43%. Maruti Suzuki is also seeing strong demand for its alternative fuel cars.
With more EVs like Tata's Sierra EV and recent launches from Maruti and Mahindra alongside expanding charging infrastructure, EVs are expected to account for 13-15% of new car sales in India by around 2030.