India's GEMA urges over 20% ethanol blending after tax tweak
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India's Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) is cheering the government's move to tweak fuel taxes, but it is also pushing for more ethanol in gasoline, beyond the current 20% blend.
GEMA President CK Jain says this could make India's fuel supply more secure, help stabilize prices at the pump, and give a real boost to crops like corn.
GEMA says ethanol saves foreign exchange
Blending more ethanol means India can rely less on imported crude oil and save valuable foreign exchange.
Plus, it puts extra money in farmers' pockets by increasing demand for their crops.
GEMA is also giving a nod to the government for working to keep fuel prices steady despite global ups and downs, showing some smart planning for both the economy and everyday consumers.