India's government may mandate isobutanol blending in diesel this year

Modi says E20 cut 4.5Cr barrels

Diesel powers much of India, so blending it with biofuel means less pollution and stronger energy security.

This follows the success of E20 (that's gasoline mixed with ethanol), which Prime Minister Modi said helped cut oil imports by about 4.5 crore barrels in the last year.

The government isn't stopping there: they're also working on new standards for even higher biofuel blends and making rules friendlier for electric trucks and hydrogen projects.

It's all part of a bigger push toward sustainable energy that could shape how we travel in the future.