India's government may mandate isobutanol blending in diesel this year
India's government is likely to introduce a mandate permitting isobutanol blending with diesel later this year.
The idea comes after Bharat Petroleum found promising results in its research, and officials say it could make a real difference.
Isobutanol isn't new: it's already used in things like pharmaceuticals and paints, but now it's heading for your fuel tank.
Modi says E20 cut 4.5Cr barrels
Diesel powers much of India, so blending it with biofuel means less pollution and stronger energy security.
This follows the success of E20 (that's gasoline mixed with ethanol), which Prime Minister Modi said helped cut oil imports by about 4.5 crore barrels in the last year.
The government isn't stopping there: they're also working on new standards for even higher biofuel blends and making rules friendlier for electric trucks and hydrogen projects.
It's all part of a bigger push toward sustainable energy that could shape how we travel in the future.