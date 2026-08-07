India's July EV sales 3,27,901, up 66% year on year

Big news for EV fans: India broke its own record in July 2026, selling 3,27,901 electric vehicles, a massive 66% jump from last year. That means nearly one out of every eight vehicles sold was electric!

FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said July's performance "marked a milestone" and added, "The EV transition has stopped being a forecast. It is now a showroom reality, and Bharat is driving it."