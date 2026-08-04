India's MoRTH proposes compulsory V2V fitment from 1 October 2028

If this goes through, from 1 October 2027, vehicles in categories L, M and N that are fitted with V2V systems must meet AIS-230; mandatory fitment starts on 1 October 2028.

By 1 October 2028, all new vehicles in categories L, M and N, covering two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and goods vehicles, must have AIS-230-compliant V2V systems.

The system uses a special radio frequency set aside just for this purpose.

MoRTH is asking the public for feedback on the draft before making it official, so if you have thoughts, now is your chance!