India's motorcycle sales up 10% to 6.92 million H1 FY2027
Auto
India's motorcycle scene just had a big moment: sales jumped 10% in the first half of FY2027 (April-September 2026), hitting 6.92 million units.
That's the second-highest ever for this period, only topped by H1 FY2019.
The market's definitely buzzing right now.
India's September motorcycle sales record 1.41 million
September alone broke all records with 1.41 million motorcycles sold, the highest ever in a single month.
Hero MotoCorp stayed on top with a strong 43% market share and a solid sales boost, while Honda also grew, but Bajaj slipped by 7%.
TVS and Royal Enfield saw gains too, and Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki all posted impressive growth rates, showing that riders have plenty of choices and demand is still going strong across brands.