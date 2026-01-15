India's only Polaris Slingshot R spotted in Pune
What vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva says is India's only Polaris Slingshot R just made waves on Pune streets, catching attention in a viral video by vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva.
Owned by Tanishq Baheti, who deals with Barquillo Chocolates, a Dubai-based confectionery brand, this wild three-wheeler stands out with its open cockpit—no doors or windows—and a sporty look that's hard to miss.
What makes the Slingshot R special?
Under the hood, it packs a 2.0L engine pushing out 204hp and can hit 0-97km/h in just 4.9 seconds.
You get to pick between a manual or paddle-shift AutoDrive transmission, plus Brembo brakes and ABS for extra control.
Tech perks and price tag
The Slingshot R keeps things modern with a 7-inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and GPS.
The sound system is serious too—thanks to Rockford Fosgate speakers—and gloss black wheels add flair.
Starting at $34,999 (about ₹31.6 lakh), it's definitely an eye-catcher for anyone into unique rides in India.