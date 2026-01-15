India's only Polaris Slingshot R spotted in Pune Auto Jan 15, 2026

What vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva says is India's only Polaris Slingshot R just made waves on Pune streets, catching attention in a viral video by vlogger Sarthak Sachdeva.

Owned by Tanishq Baheti, who deals with Barquillo Chocolates, a Dubai-based confectionery brand, this wild three-wheeler stands out with its open cockpit—no doors or windows—and a sporty look that's hard to miss.