India's tractor industry sells over 10L units for 1st time
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Big news from the fields: India's tractor industry just sold over 10 lakh units in a single year for the first time ever.
Sales jumped 19% compared to last year, thanks to stronger rural demand, a GST rate cut, and solid farm output.
Basically, more farmers are upgrading their rides as agriculture gets a boost.
Mahindra leads, TAFE posts over 2.1L
Mahindra & Mahindra topped the charts with nearly a quarter of the market, while TAFE Ltd broke its own sales record at over 2.1 lakh tractors.
TAFE's Lakshmi Venu said mechanization is becoming more accessible for small farmers, with many first-time users entering the ecosystem.
Good weather and strong rural conditions also helped keep demand rolling.