India's tractor industry sells over 10L units for 1st time

Mahindra leads, TAFE posts over 2.1L

Mahindra & Mahindra topped the charts with nearly a quarter of the market, while TAFE Ltd broke its own sales record at over 2.1 lakh tractors.

TAFE's Lakshmi Venu said mechanization is becoming more accessible for small farmers, with many first-time users entering the ecosystem.

Good weather and strong rural conditions also helped keep demand rolling.