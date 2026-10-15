India's vehicle sales up in September: cars 22% 2-wheelers 13.5%
India's passenger vehicle sales shot up by 22% in September, hitting 454,574 units as carmakers stocked up for Navratri and Dussehra.
Two-wheelers weren't far behind, with sales rising 13.5% to 2.46 million, showing that demand is strong across the board as people gear up for the holidays.
H1 passenger vehicle sales up 28.3%
The first half of this financial year saw even bigger gains: passenger vehicle sales grew by 28.3%, with SUVs making up most of the action, and commercial vehicles also picking up speed.
SIAM President Shenu Agarwal credits better affordability from GST changes, strong demand in both cities and rural areas, and all the new infrastructure projects happening around us.
Despite some global uncertainties, he says the industry is feeling upbeat about staying on this growth track, especially with more focus on cleaner mobility options.