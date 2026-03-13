Iran war impacts India auto sector: What to know

Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki facing real headaches

A quarter of India's $8.8 billion car exports go to Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E., so any trouble there hits hard.

Hyundai is particularly exposed to Gulf markets, while Maruti Suzuki's exposure is moderate (around 12.5-15% of its exports), with some shipments facing delays or logistical uncertainty.

For now, booming sales at home offer some relief, but supply chain worries could mean bumpy roads ahead for one of India's star industries.